HEAD GEAR: A new collection of designer Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, featuring work with Vera Wang, Heidi Klum and Cupcakes and Cashmere, among other designers, artists and brands is set to begin rolling out later this month.

It’s a new spin on a beloved souvenir for kids and adults visiting Disney’s parks. The limited-edition headband ears will be sold at the Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disney’s online shop. Harveys’ collaboration with Disney will be the first, launching May 24.

Disney will continue to release new designs on a monthly basis as part of a multiyear program.

“We were intentionally broad with the collaborators that we reached out to for this campaign,” said Lisa Baldzicki, vice president of merchandise and product development for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “We wanted to make sure this campaign was special and different from everything we’ve done.”

The company cast a wide net, tapping talent that is both emerging and heritage for creations that span traditional to high fashion.

“We’ve honestly got something for everybody,” Baldzicki said.

The full roster of collaborations so far revealed also include The Blonds, Betsey Johnson, Coach, Alex and Ani, Loungefly, Ashley Eckstein from “Star Wars” and work from some of the artists in the WonderGround Art Galleries, which feature limited-edition Disney art. Additional names are expected to continue to be unveiled over time.

The mouse ears program continues the groundwork Disney has laid over the past several years in terms of its partnerships with those in the fashion world, which have born out in interesting collaborations.

Opening Ceremony staged the first fashion show at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., presenting its spring 2018 collection there last year. The company’s work with luxury shoe designer Ruthie Davis for its Disney Princess division, another multiyear program, received an honor from the American Apparel & Footwear Association at its American Image Awards this year. There’s also been links in the past with Comme des Garçons and Uniqlo.