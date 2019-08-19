Fashion Institute of Technology’s proximity to numerous Broadway theaters is no longer its only tie to the Great White Way.

To celebrates its 25th anniversary, Disney on Broadway has teamed with FIT for a design challenge to reimagine two looks for 10 Disney on Broadway heroines and characters. Ten of the school’s fashion design students were selected from a field of 100. They were inspired by such characters as Nala from “The Lion King,” Jane from “Tarzan,” Elsa from “Frozen” and others.

The international lineup will feature the Disney-fied work of Marianna Gonzalez, Eunhye Jo, Ashna Moogi, Yelayny Placencia, Ruby SeoHee Shin, Annette Stone, Paige Walker, Georgianna Wells, Baoqing Yu and Sooyoung Yun. From Sept. 19 through Oct. 6, their creations will be on view at the school’s Art & Design gallery in the Pomerantz Art and Design Center. The location is a high-traffic area for many of FIT’s 9,000 students.

The students’ design dexterity in sportswear, knitwear, children’s wear, special occasion and swimwear is being put to good use. Gerard Dellova, assistant professor in Fashion Design, who guided the project with Michael Kaye, adjunct assistant professor in Fashion Design, noted how the “Ariel” design combined swimwear and special occasion, whereas, Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” called for elements of intimate apparel.

Disney on Broadway does not have any plans to partner with other design schools at this time, according to a spokesman.

Chances are the Broadway productions of such shows as “Frozen” and “The Lion King,” could get a lift in attendance or perhaps a few more collegiate ticket purchases, as a result of the tie-up. Local theatergoers and tourists alike bolstered Broadway show attendance to 14.77 million for the 2018-19 season compared to 13.79 the previous year, according to the Broadway League.