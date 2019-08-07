Disney is Turning "The Little Mermaid" Into a Fragrance

“The Little Mermaid” is getting her own fragrance.

On the heels of the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King,” attention now is turning to another beloved Disney film, “The Little Mermaid.” The 30-year-old animated movie is getting two live-action reboots, one starring musician and actress Halle Bailey — who with sister Chloe perform under the moniker Chloe x Halle — as the titular character. The second is a live-action musical with “Moana” actress Auli’I Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy to air Nov. 5 on ABC.

In anticipation of both reboots, Disney has teamed up with indie beauty brand DefineMe to collaborate on a series of fragrances that take inspiration from Disney princesses, the first being Ariel. The fragrance features a beach-y scent, blended with ingredients like neroli, bergamot, jasmine and lilac. The bottle takes inspiration straight from Ariel, designed to resemble the character’s green mermaid tail and finished with a shell-like top.

The fragrance, which will retail for $88 for a 75-ml. bottle and $28 for a 9-ml. bottle, will be revealed at Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday and will later be available for purchase starting in the fall at Ulta Beauty, DefineMe’s web site, Disney stores and online.

