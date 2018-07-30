DISNEY’S MOST WICKED HIT THE RUNWAY: Some of Disney’s most wicked characters will be taking center stage during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7. Luxury fashion brand The Blonds will present their spring 2019 runway collection at Spring Studios, inspired by several of Disney’s most devilish characters.

The Blonds, cofounded by designer Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond, will feature looks inspired by Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Evil Queen, The Queen of Hearts, Dr. Facillier, Ursula and her dark eel minions Flotsam and Jetsam.

“The Disney Villains style is iconic and has inspired us since childhood and throughout our career. The opportunity to collaborate with Disney and see these designs come to life on The Blonds runway is an absolute dream come true,” said Phillipe Blond.

“What drew us to working with Disney Villains are the complex attributes of the characters themselves,” said David Blond. “Often misunderstood, Disney Villains are flawed, imposing and mysterious, and we loved the idea of taking these characteristics and translating them in a glamorous way, making them the heroes of our story.”

Ken Potrock, president, consumer products and commercialization at Disney, said, “Disney Villains have long lived in the dark shadows of the beloved heroes and heroines of their stories, and yet these characters are just as celebrated. Through our collaboration with The Blonds, some of Disney’s most notorious villains will be reimagined in totally unexpected ways during one of fashion’s most important weeks.”

As part of their creative process, Phillipe and David Blond visited the Disney Archive Research Library, where they uncovered each villain’s mythology and viewed the inspiration behind the animation of these characters, including original artwork and sculpts.

The show will be live-streamed on disney.com, theblondny.com and nyfw.com.

The Blonds, who started their collection in 2007, are known for designing glamorous, over-the-top fashion that caters to the entertainment industry.