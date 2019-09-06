DKNY is taking its collection literally to the streets, buses and subways.

It has teamed with the MTA to design a 10-piece, limited-edition capsule that includes classic DKNY styles from shirt dresses and oversize anoraks to printed nylon joggers and hooded sweater dresses emblazoned with “No Parking” signs. Retail prices range from $89 for tops to $379 for outerwear.

DKNY will also participate in New Yorkers’ daily commute with more than 50,000 DKNY-branded MetroCards distributed across select subway stations starting Sept. 9. Among these stations are Herald Square, Union Square, Houston Street and both Halsey Street stations.

The collection will be available on dkny.com and select Macy’s locations, DKNY outlets in the U.S., and DKNY stores internationally.