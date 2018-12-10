DKNY will launch a digital pop-up shop today, featuring custom T-shirts and totes based on “100% DKNY.”

Previously, the custom “100% DKNY” product was available exclusively to celebrities and influencers in fashion, entertainment, music and contemporary art.

The digital pop-up will remain open until Dec. 21 at iamdkny.com. Custom Ts will retail for $50 and totes are $25. Net profits from the digital pop-up will be donated to Ronald McDonald. Items can be custom-printed with elements that make the individual unique and ultimately add up to “100 DKNY.” The products will be delivered within three days in custom DKNY pizza boxes, making for clever holiday gifting.

This past fall, DKNY, which is owned by G-III Apparel Group, launched its first digital-led campaign, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch and styled by Emilie Kareh. The campaign featured a roster of individuals such as Dilone, Soo Joo Park, Alanna Arrington and for DKNY Men’s, Miles McMillan. Each individual was shown navigating the city, under the Williamsburg Bridge, across SoHo Street, and on rooftops, overlaid with copy that broke down their DNA, all of which added up to “100% DKNY.”

In a guerilla seeding campaign in September, DKNY designed and produced several hundred one-of-a-kind T-shirts for celebrities and influencers, each one an examination of the person’s DNA. They were worn by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Kris Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Lena Waithe, Olivia Culpo, Tommy Dorfman, Evan Chen and Lewis Hamilton, among others.