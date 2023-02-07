×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

DKNY Launches ‘If You Know You Know’ Campaign

The campaign was photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKimm.

DKNY image for spring 2023.
An image from DKNY's spring 2023 ad campaign. Courtesy shot.

DKNY, which is owned by G-III Apparel Group Ltd., is writing a love letter to New York City with its new spring campaign titled “If You Know You Know.”

Photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKim, the ads feature model and influencer Devon Lee Carlson, artist and musician Annahstasia Enuke, and TikTok star Cameron Porras. The campaign was shot on steps of the Met, the ferry to Brooklyn, a basketball court on West 4th Street, and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

A spring ad image from DKNY.

“As someone who thrives on embracing individuality, being a part of this DKNY campaign felt very aligned and natural for me. I had so much fun paying homage to a place that’s given me so much inspiration,” said Enuke.

The campaign takes a digital-first approach with a focus on paid social content and influencer partnerships. There will also be outdoor advertising across New York City, as well as key global markets. The collection, which retails from $59 to $299, features sportswear-inspired outerwear, lightweight knitwear and casual suiting in signature DKNY colors — black and white — with interjections of persimmon, cantaloupe and Goldfinch yellow. The collection will be available globally starting Feb. 7 on dkny.com and in select global retailers.

Since G-III acquired DKNY in 2016, the business has grown to approximately $600 million in net sales, and has expanded distribution to 55 countries and 1,300 retail partners. G-III has also increased the global direct-to-consumer distribution to 250 partner- and company-owned stores and owned digital platforms. DKNY’s apparel products include sportswear, denim, athleisure, dresses and outerwear.

