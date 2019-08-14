The NFL will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this season and DKNY is doing its part to help the league celebrate.

The brand is creating an exclusive DKNY Sport collection for women that will be co-branded with the logos of all 31 teams. The line offers street-style-worthy, feminine looks that were created as an alternative to the loose-fitting jerseys that have become de rigeur among fans.

This collection will offer puffer coats, sneaker dresses, classic leggings and cropped hoodies, all co-branded with the logos of the team.

Beginning in October, the line will be expanded to include sweatshirts, jackets and vests.

Prices range from $40 for T-shirts to $150 for outerwear.

The DKNY x NFL collection will be available beginning this month at Macy’s, select stadiums and on the DKNY, NFL and Fanatics web sites.

Earlier this year, DKNY offered a similar sports-inspired collection for Major League Baseball. That was part of a push by Fanatics, the largest global retailer of licensed sports merchandise, to focus on more-upscale brands.

The collection comes as a result of a licensing deal between DKNY and the NFL.