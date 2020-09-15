DKNY’s fall ad campaign, entitled #DKNYStateofMind, aims to amplify powerful voices.

Photographed by Brianna Capozzi, the campaign features Aiden Curtiss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ansolet Rossouw and Indira Scott. David Alexander Flinn starred, art directed and self-shot the men’s wear images.

To support the campaign, DKNY developed three, limited-edition hoodies, featuring the brand’s own #DKNYStateofMind maxims. Retailing for $69 each, they will be sold starting Tuesday at dkny.com.

Some of the DKNY quotes are “My personality has three speeds: Hustle, Grind and Hard Work,” “Don’t be fooled by this hoodie: There is nothing business casual about my work ethic,” or “Find a circle that’s breathtaking enough to inspire you forward.”

The campaign will appear on dkny.com, in addition to billboards, starting today.

Separately, DKNY identified a group of individuals whose words of independence, resilience and love embody the #DKNYStateofMind sensibility. Several celebrities and changemakers, including Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Simmons, Cam Newton, Hailey Bieber and Luka Sabbat, each received a one-of-a-kind #DKNYStateofMind sweatshirt, personalized with a self-authored quote.