DKNY will expand its fashion jewelry imprint through a partnership with The Swarovski Group.

The brand, a subsidiary of G-III Apparel since late 2016, has signed a multiyear licensing agreement with the Austrian gem purveyor.

The resulting DKNY jewelry will be available in all international markets except for North America and is set for a September 2019 retail launch.

The collection will include necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings — all priced at under 99 euro. There will be two collections issued per year.

“Swarovski’s superior craftsmanship, rich legacy and dedication to creating beautiful and attainable luxury accessories make [it] an ideal partner for the DKNY brand’s international launch into jewelry. “We look forward to growing the category with this iconic brand as our partner, and to continuing to extend the global reach of DKNY to consumers worldwide,” said Jeff Goldfarb, executive vice president for G-III Apparel Group.

“It is with great excitement that we enter into this partnership with DKNY. A truly iconic brand that is synonymous with modern fashion, the collection was developed with innovative designs, clever use of Swarovski crystals, and unparalleled attention to detail which perfectly reflects the dynamic energy of DKNY,” said Markus Langes-Swarovski, a member of Swarovski’s board.

DKNY is currently developing an elevated fashion jewelry collection as well.