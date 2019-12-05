DKNY Tech, a Nineties streetwear offering, is being reissued to drop exclusively at Urban Outfitters today.

Drawn from archived designs, DKNY Tech will feature women’s cycling tops, utility vests, wrap skirts, reversible puffers, hooded bodysuits, pullovers and packable anoraks, all in lightweight fabrics and detailed to reflect. Retail prices range from $49 for T-shirts to $199 for outerwear.

The looks come in neutrals, as well as reflective orange, and feature bold and reflective highlighting.

DKNY Tech was never a stand-alone division in the Nineties, but represented a lifestyle element within DKNY with a DKNY Tech logo.

The DKNY Tech Collection will be available at urbanoutfitters.com and global Urban Outfitters locations. It is an ongoing relationship between DKNY Tech and Urban Outfitters.

The ad campaign features Bronx, N.Y., natives and twin sister DJs Angel + Dren. It is photographed by Benjamin Russell, who shot the images in New York. The campaign will be featured on Urban Outfitters’ social and digital channels, as well as in select Urban Outfitters doors in New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, London and Milan. It will also live on DKNY’s social and digital channels.