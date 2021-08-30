×
DKNY to Auction Its First Non-fungible Token to Benefit American Nurses Foundation

The auction will open Sept. 1 at dkny.rad.live.

The new DKNY logo that is
The new DKNY logo that is being auctioned as an NFT. courtesy shot.

DKNY is joining the NFT craze.

DKNY will auction its first non-fungible token featuring a new logo to benefit the American Nurses Foundation.

The auction will open Sept. 1 at dkny.rad.live and the new DKNY logo will appear on DKNY brand creative, ready-to-wear and accessories, beginning Sept. 8.

Created in partnership with Paris-based Obvious, the logo is inspired by the brand’s mural that appeared for more than a decade on Houston Street in New York and was intended to capture “The City That Never Sleeps.”

The auction will be hosted exclusively on the NFT marketplace Rad and allow prospective bidders and viewers the opportunity to preview the logo NFT before bidding closes.

One hundred percent of the auction’s net proceeds will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. This program was established in the spring of 2020 and has provided millions of dollars in direct financial relief to front-line nurses and continues to operate in 2021 as it focuses on providing crucial mental health and well-being resources to nurses in need.

 

