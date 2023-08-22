DKNY’s Fall Campaign Highlights New York City as Source of Inspiration

DKNY’s fall campaign, titled “DKNY for You,” explores New York from a multitude of perspectives.

Photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKim, the campaign features Amelia Gray Hamlin and Christian ‘King’ Combs, along with various personalities such as Abby Champion, Peter Dupont, Catarina Guedes, Alex Schlab, Hiandra Martinez, and Raph, who each have a connection to the city.

Among the views and street scenes photographed are catching a show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, playing a chess game in the square, taking in the latest art exhibit, or finding a quiet moment on a park bench.

A fall image from DKNY. Dan Martensen, courtesy of DKNY.

The campaign looks to reveal how the city is a source of endless inspiration.

Among the fashion featured are elevated faux leather dresses punctuated with edgy metal accents, textural outerwear, polished varsity jackets, and satin suits structured with sharp sophistication.

A fall image from DKNY. Courtesy of DKNY

The campaign will run across the U.S. and key international markets in a diversified media mix of digital, premium outdoor and social/influencer partnerships. The fall 2023 collection is available globally on Aug. 22 on DKNY.com and in select retailers.

A fall campaign image from DKNY. Courtesy of DKNY

