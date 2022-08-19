DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

DL1961 has launched a Reform Capsule Collection, comprised of staple layering pieces ranging in price from $125 to $208.

The men’s capsule rolling out this month and in September features new silhouettes including relaxed tapered jeans in a number of washes with unique distressing details, straight-legged jeans and cargo pants and wide-legged jeans to complement its selection of jackets and shirt jackets in indigo rinse coated denim and distressed denim, and utility vests. In addition, the capsule is crafted using at least 20 percent recycled cotton fiber and is produced in a facility that uses waterless laser and ozone technologies and solar power.

The Reform Capsule Collection accompanies the DL1961 fall 2022 lineup that features a shirt jacket in a dark rinse made with recycled cotton fibers and styles crafted in a new DL Hybrid fabrication also being introduced this season.

Cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed tapped Mel Ottenberg and photographer Sinna Nasseri for the marketing campaign.

“This season, we wanted to capture the simultaneous frenzied yet harmonic post-pandemic New York City,” Ahmed said. “This juxtaposition is what makes NYC one of the most exciting places to live, and a center for inspiration, rebirth and reinvention. Denim’s versatility pairs well with the chaos and individuality of the New Yorkers driving this change. For the first time in decades, people are experimenting with their denim in ways we haven’t seen before. From texture, to fit, to gender fluidity, everyone has a unique spin on this universal uniform. We wanted our fall 2022 campaign to reflect those changes, and we knew Interview magazine’s Mel Ottenberg would be the perfect creative partner to make our vision come to life.”