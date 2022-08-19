×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Blackpink Effect: How K-pop’s Biggest Girl Group Has Taken Luxury Fashion By Storm

Fashion

Ralph Lauren to Hold First West Coast Runway Show

Fashion

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dies at 96

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

The brand is introducing new silhouettes through this capsule rolling out in August and September.

DL1961 Reform Capsule Collection
The DL1961 fall 2022 campaign featuring the Reform Capsule Collection. SINNA NASSERI

DL1961 has launched a Reform Capsule Collection, comprised of staple layering pieces ranging in price from $125 to $208.

The men’s capsule rolling out this month and in September features new silhouettes including relaxed tapered jeans in a number of washes with unique distressing details, straight-legged jeans and cargo pants and wide-legged jeans to complement its selection of jackets and shirt jackets in indigo rinse coated denim and distressed denim, and utility vests. In addition, the capsule is crafted using at least 20 percent recycled cotton fiber and is produced in a facility that uses waterless laser and ozone technologies and solar power.

The Reform Capsule Collection accompanies the DL1961 fall 2022 lineup that features a shirt jacket in a dark rinse made with recycled cotton fibers and styles crafted in a new DL Hybrid fabrication also being introduced this season.

Cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed tapped Mel Ottenberg and photographer Sinna Nasseri for the marketing campaign.

“This season, we wanted to capture the simultaneous frenzied yet harmonic post-pandemic New York City,” Ahmed said. “This juxtaposition is what makes NYC one of the most exciting places to live, and a center for inspiration, rebirth and reinvention. Denim’s versatility pairs well with the chaos and individuality of the New Yorkers driving this change. For the first time in decades, people are experimenting with their denim in ways we haven’t seen before. From texture, to fit, to gender fluidity, everyone has a unique spin on this universal uniform. We wanted our fall 2022 campaign to reflect those changes, and we knew Interview magazine’s Mel Ottenberg would be the perfect creative partner to make our vision come to life.”

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

DL1961 Introduces Reform Capsule Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad