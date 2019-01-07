The rise of genderless fashion and coed shows are sparking questions over the future of men’s fashion weeks.

According to data from Launchmetrics, the Media Impact Value — a quantitative number generated by an algorithm to measure the impact of relevant media placements — of men’s showcases around the world has been constantly diminishing as big names exit in favor of coed shows held during the women’s shows. Brands are also putting more focus on communicating one unified message across their men’s and women’s wear departments.

Data gathered during the spring 2019 events last June in New York and London showed they have been lagging behind in terms of the buzz created across print, digital and social media, generating 2.1 million euros and 5.8 million euros, respectively, in earned media impact value.

Men’s showcases in Florence, Milan and Paris, on the other hand, whose schedules are filled with big brand names, continue to hold on to their relevance.

Florence and Milan generated a combined media impact value of 49.4 million euros, while Paris Men’s Fashion Week generated 57.8 million euros.

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton debut lead the conversation last season — generating 18.2 million euros — and was followed by the likes of Dior, Versace, Prada and Valentino.

The company also noted that influencers have been the biggest drivers of media buzz during men’s fashion weeks in all five cities, with key names to note including Jon Kortajarena in New York; Hu Bing and David Beckham in London; Xenia Tchoumitcheva in Milan, and Colton Haynes in Paris.

“The changing retail landscape and digitization of the industry are creating major shifts impacting the future of a men’s fashion week,” said Alison Levy, chief marketing officer at Launchmetrics, adding that as brands are under bigger pressure to deliver new product to stores quickly and keep customers engaged, they are more likely to get a return on investment from coed shows held during the women’s showcases.

“Today, the trend of coed shows offer brands the opportunity to increase their Media Impact Value from two to 19 times. From a data perspective, there is a lot to support that this is a winning strategy. With women’s focused publications, blogs and outlets representing more than 50 percent more of the media landscape than men’s, brands showing the two lines together already have an opportunity to reach a larger audience. Additionally, as influencers in men’s wear have smaller audiences, the amplification these digital talents bring barely rivals their female counterparts covering women’s wear.”