Dockers has teamed with former professional surfer Jon Rose and his charitable organization, Waves For Water.

“My partnership with Dockers is really based on a shared commitment to solutions that address the global water crisis,” Rose said in an exclusive statement. “We’ve both identified water as an area within sustainability that calls for dedication from each of us.”

The California-based brand, launched by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1986, has committed to a three-year partnership with Waves For Water, which Rose founded in 2009 to help provide communities in need with access to clean water. Upcoming projects with Dockers are planned for later this year in Chile, Mexico, Bangladesh and Tahiti, said Rose.

“The work we’ll be doing in each location varies, but I believe that by way of our collective efforts, we have a real opportunity to change the global water crisis statistics,” he added.

In celebration of World Water Day — designated by the United Nations to bring awareness to the importance of universal access to fresh water — Dockers releases a capsule today in collaboration with Rose. The line uses the brand’s “Water<Less” techniques, which is a process that saves 73 percent of water typically used during the dyeing and finishing processes, according to Dockers, and is made with sustainable fibers like hemp and Supima cotton. The collection offers a $50 T-shirt, $68 button up shirt, $88 trucker jacket and $90 chinos.

“We’ve been using Water<Less techniques for over 10 years now, and we’re doubling down on our commitment to the water crisis because we believe that’s where part of our obligation lies as an apparel company,” said Santiago Cucci, global head of Dockers Brand, in a statement. “In 2020, Dockers Water<Less techniques saved 24 million liters of water and recycled 42 million more…At the end of the day, we are an apparel brand and our approach is one that seeks for solutions that are ‘both-and’ propositions. I think we are finding that our goals are possible — you don’t have to give up style or comfort to create sustainably. And I think that ethos applies to what we’re doing with Jon, too.”