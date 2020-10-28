The pandemic-shortened baseball season didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the Dodger faithful.

In the first eight hours following the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, sales of merchandise exceeded that of the Cubs, Lakers and Eagles immediately after they clinched their titles, according to Michael Rubin, executive chairman of Fanatics, the largest seller of licensed sports merchandise and Major League Baseball’s e-commerce operator.

The top-selling markets for the merchandise are Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Calif., Las Vegas and New York City. The the top-selling Dodgers players are Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Clayton Kershaw, according to Fanatics.

Among the World Championship merchandise available on the Fanatics site is a cap for $34.99, T-shirts for $29.99 to $39.99, a pullover for $74.99 and even a face mask for $17.99. The top-sellers are a Fanatics Championship Locker Room T-shirt, a Fanatics Championship Roster T-shirt, and a New Era Locker Room 39Thirty Flex cap, all retailing for $34.99 each.

The Dodgers’ game six win was the first championship for the team in 32 years and its seventh title since leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles in 1957. The Most Valuable Player of this match-up was shortstop Corey Seager, who notched a .400 average, had two home runs, five runs batted in and led all players with seven runs scored in the six-game series.