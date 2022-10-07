×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Is a New Contender 

Dôen wants your resale hand-me-downs for its new "Hand Me Dôen" program.

A model in an off-white Dôen nightgown holding a teacup and tilted in a warm-toned room with fireplace.
Dôen's signature earthy simplicity gets its own resale outlet. Courtesy Dôen

Los Angeles, California-based earthy label Dôen is dipping into hand-me-downs with a resale launch. 

Called “Hand Me Dôen,” the program — which kicked off Thursday — simplifies resale in an online-friendly portal format for its customer who appreciates the brand’s purist ease and transparency. The news continues momentum for the brand, which earlier this year opened its second store and last year hired an impact officer. 

The ease-of-use comes in its digital track record. Items are individually priced on Doen.treet.co through the brand’s Hand Me Dôen portal (powered by resale service provider Treet) which auto-estimates buyback payout so customers can see before selling, later tracking progress under “Your Sent Items.”

Related Galleries

Because of this, Hand Me Dôen bills itself as the easiest method for its customers, allowing them to select items from their order history for trade-in or write a simple description (such as “white dress”) without managing the listing. Once they’ve selected their item, Dôen immediately gives a quote on value, sends a pre-paid label and gives an applicable digital giftcard for customers to shop new or pre-loved Dôen — all without waiting for the item to sell. Customers earn trade-in credits worth 50 percent of the resale price. 

Though the program is limited to “excellent” and like-new condition items, anything not accepted for resale is held onto at the customer’s discretion for repurposing in a local manner, according to the brand. 

“As this is part of our effort to reduce our environmental impact, we do not want to receive items that cannot be resold because this creates unnecessary GHG emissions from transporting the items,” Dôen detailed in a customer frequently asked question forum. “Should an item be rejected, we do not intend to resell it, but rather remain committed to our environmental responsibilities by repurposing the garment through transparent, domestic opportunities such as remaking/repurposing. Items will never be exported overseas, incinerated or sent to a landfill.”

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Hot Summer Bags

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

For Resale’s Love of Puns, Meet Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Program

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad