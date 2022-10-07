For Resale’s Love of Puns, Dôen’s ‘Hand Me Dôen’ Is a New Contender 

Los Angeles, California-based earthy label Dôen is dipping into hand-me-downs with a resale launch.

Called “Hand Me Dôen,” the program — which kicked off Thursday — simplifies resale in an online-friendly portal format for its customer who appreciates the brand’s purist ease and transparency. The news continues momentum for the brand, which earlier this year opened its second store and last year hired an impact officer.

The ease-of-use comes in its digital track record. Items are individually priced on Doen.treet.co through the brand’s Hand Me Dôen portal (powered by resale service provider Treet) which auto-estimates buyback payout so customers can see before selling, later tracking progress under “Your Sent Items.”

Because of this, Hand Me Dôen bills itself as the easiest method for its customers, allowing them to select items from their order history for trade-in or write a simple description (such as “white dress”) without managing the listing. Once they’ve selected their item, Dôen immediately gives a quote on value, sends a pre-paid label and gives an applicable digital giftcard for customers to shop new or pre-loved Dôen — all without waiting for the item to sell. Customers earn trade-in credits worth 50 percent of the resale price.

Though the program is limited to “excellent” and like-new condition items, anything not accepted for resale is held onto at the customer’s discretion for repurposing in a local manner, according to the brand.

“As this is part of our effort to reduce our environmental impact, we do not want to receive items that cannot be resold because this creates unnecessary GHG emissions from transporting the items,” Dôen detailed in a customer frequently asked question forum. “Should an item be rejected, we do not intend to resell it, but rather remain committed to our environmental responsibilities by repurposing the garment through transparent, domestic opportunities such as remaking/repurposing. Items will never be exported overseas, incinerated or sent to a landfill.”