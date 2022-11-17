×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe’s Rodeo Drive Opening

This week the singer also received two Grammy nominations.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Doja Cat attends the LOEWE Rodeo Drive Party at Whiskey a Go Go on November 16, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE)
Doja Cat attends the Loewe Rodeo Drive Party on Nov. 16. Getty Images for LOEWE

Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet for Loewe’s Rodeo drive opening party on Wednesday, wearing a dress that was on a mission to redefine the naked dress trend.

To celebrate Loewe’s new Beverly Hills store, Doja Cat chose to wear a green wrap caftan-style dress with a painting of a naked woman in red heels on it by Loewe. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of black pointy-toe heels. She topped off her outfit by accessorizing with a magenta leather bucket bag.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Doja Cat attends the LOEWE Rodeo Drive Party at Whiskey a Go Go on November 16, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE)
Doja Cat attends the Loewe Rodeo Drive Party on Nov. 16. Getty Images for LOEWE

The singer, known for making a statement with her makeup, took this occasion as no exception. She opted for a nude lip, eye-popping mascara, a touch of eyeshadow and heavy blush around her eyes and cheeks for a dramatic beauty look. She kept her hair in a short bleach-blonde style with bleach-blonde eyebrows to match.

Related Galleries

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Doja Cat attends the LOEWE Rodeo Drive Party at Whiskey a Go Go on November 16, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE)
Doja Cat attends the Loewe Rodeo Drive Party on Nov. 16. Getty Images for LOEWE

Loewe’s Rodeo Drive store is a total of 3,700 square feet and features details such as ceramics and a bust of Justin Bieber. Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson curated the artworks selected for the store.

“From our website, we know California and the L.A. area are among the top four or five markets in the world,” Pascale Lepoivre, chief executive officer of Loewe, told WWD. “By nationality, the U.S. customer is number three worldwide, and America is our second fastest-growing market to Europe.”

Loewe has six stores in the U.S., with plans to open another next year in San Jose, California.

In addition to her appearance at Loewe’s new Rodeo Drive store, Doja Cat also has something of her own to celebrate. This week, the singer was nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her work on “Women” and Rap Performance of the Year for “Vegas.” “Vegas” was also nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for the Best Song of the Summer.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Hot Summer Bags

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe's Rodeo Drive Opening

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad