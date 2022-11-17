Doja Cat Wears Printed Dress at Loewe’s Rodeo Drive Opening

Doja Cat arrived on the red carpet for Loewe’s Rodeo drive opening party on Wednesday, wearing a dress that was on a mission to redefine the naked dress trend.

To celebrate Loewe’s new Beverly Hills store, Doja Cat chose to wear a green wrap caftan-style dress with a painting of a naked woman in red heels on it by Loewe. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of black pointy-toe heels. She topped off her outfit by accessorizing with a magenta leather bucket bag.

Doja Cat attends the Loewe Rodeo Drive Party on Nov. 16. Getty Images for LOEWE

The singer, known for making a statement with her makeup, took this occasion as no exception. She opted for a nude lip, eye-popping mascara, a touch of eyeshadow and heavy blush around her eyes and cheeks for a dramatic beauty look. She kept her hair in a short bleach-blonde style with bleach-blonde eyebrows to match.

Loewe’s Rodeo Drive store is a total of 3,700 square feet and features details such as ceramics and a bust of Justin Bieber. Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson curated the artworks selected for the store.

“From our website, we know California and the L.A. area are among the top four or five markets in the world,” Pascale Lepoivre, chief executive officer of Loewe, told WWD. “By nationality, the U.S. customer is number three worldwide, and America is our second fastest-growing market to Europe.”

Loewe has six stores in the U.S., with plans to open another next year in San Jose, California.

In addition to her appearance at Loewe’s new Rodeo Drive store, Doja Cat also has something of her own to celebrate. This week, the singer was nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for her work on “Women” and Rap Performance of the Year for “Vegas.” “Vegas” was also nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for the Best Song of the Summer.