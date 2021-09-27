Doja Cat Releases Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics

Doja Cat has released her first makeup line.

The singer’s first foray into beauty is in collaboration with BH Cosmetics, releasing a variety of products including eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lip balm, blush, highlighter, lip gloss and a set of brushes.

Known for her bright makeup looks and eye-catching outfits, Doja Cat pays homage to her love of vibrant colors in her array of beauty products, especially the collection’s eye shadow palette, which includes 36 colors ranging from a mustard yellow to glittery hot pink to matte forest green.

“This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the singer said in a statement. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”

A closer look at Doja Cat’s makeup line with BH Cosmetics. Courtesy of BH Cosmetics

“Doja Cat is a true creative genius and we were honored to work alongside her to launch this special collection,” Yannis Rodocanachi, chief executive officer of BH Cosmetics, said in a statement. “She really is a ‘Badass With Heart’ — our brand manifesto at BH — and it was such a pleasure to embark on this epic adventure to make these concepts a reality. I’m so excited for everyone to experience this incredible project. This was a truly authentic collaboration from start to finish.”

The collection is available now on the BH Cosmetics’ website, and will be available at Ulta stores and online starting Oct. 3, with prices ranging from $9 to $36.

Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has become popular in the last few years with many of her songs becoming viral hits thanks to TikTok. Her third and most recent album, “Planet Her,” which was released in June, was met with commercial success.

The lead single from the album, “Kiss Me More,” which features SZA, recently won the Best Collaboration award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which Doja Cat hosted and performed at.

