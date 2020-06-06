ALL TOGETHER NOW: Milan Digital Fashion Week is starting to take shape. Last month, Alessandro Michele said that Gucci will participate at the event, and on Saturday the Camera della Moda revealed Dolce & Gabbana would also be part of the new format promoted by the fashion body.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera, also told WWD the brand is joining the association, thus appearing on the official calendar of Milan Fashion Week going forward. Dolce & Gabbana exited the Camera more than two decades ago.

“I consider this more of an entrance, as everything has changed so much in the meantime, it’s been so long and everything is new,” said Capasa. “This is an important message of unity and solidarity in such a difficult moment. It has a symbolic value.”

Capasa asked Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to join the Camera after the company in April took part in the “Italia, we are with you” solidarity project launched by the association, which donated ventilators and other medical materials to the Civil Protection services during the coronavirus pandemic. “They generously participated — this is a moment of cooperation as we work to safeguard the system and our industry,” said Capasa.

The first edition of Milan Digital Fashion Week is scheduled for July 14 to 17. The men’s fashion week, traditionally held in June, are moving to July, encompassing online showcases without a physical component. Capasa said around 40 brands have already agreed to take part in MDFW, ranging from Etro, Bottega Veneta and Ermenegildo Zegna to Dsquared2.