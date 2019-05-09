LONDON — The impact of Dolce & Gabbana’s disastrous trip to China last year could be on the wane, with the Italian brand making it back into Lyst’s Top 20 Hottest Brands ranking for the first quarter.

The global fashion search platform revealed Thursday that the brand moved up six places in its latest ranking for the first quarter of the year. Lyst’s previous index report, for the fourth quarter of 2018, saw the brand drop to number 21, following an intense backlash from celebrities, retailers and consumers after a series of cultural gaffes by the house.

In the first quarter, Dolce & Gabbana, which apologized for offending the Chinese, bounced up to 15.

Many predicted the scandal would impact Dolce & Gabbana’s sales, as retailers such as Lane Crawford, Luisa via Roma and Rinascente immediately dropped the brand from their racks and shelves. Based on the latest index, Lyst pointed out that moments of brand turbulence “don’t necessarily dent” consumer demand.

“While big brand moments certainly shape the data (we see spikes from product launches, marketing campaigns and viral social moments), these don’t always affect the baseline of global customer demand for that designer,” said Katy Lubin, vice president of communications at Lyst. “While it seems that fashion customers are certainly becoming more woke and more vocal, the data suggests they’re not necessarily following through when it comes to their purchasing decisions.”

According to the platform, customers are still turning to Dolce & Gabbana for floral dresses, printed swimwear and men’s sneakers as these items ranked as the most wanted products from the brand over the last quarter.

Other top brands included Off-White, which was ranked at number one; Palm Angels; Adidas, and Nike, underlining the demand for luxury streetwear. Nike’s hijab was the seventh hottest women’s wear product, while searches for Nike sneakers have increased by 33 percent since 2018, according to Lyst.

While sneakers dominated the list of men’s hottest products, accessories topped the women’s wear charts given their social-media-friendly nature. There was a 300 percent increase in searches for Prada’s stud-embellished headband, while Jacquemus’ Chiquito bag also topped Lyst’s searches.

Other top searches included tie-dye, Fendi’s baguette bag, Gucci’s double G logo belt and Converse Chuck Taylors.

