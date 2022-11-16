Donald Trump Announces Presidential Run and Melania Trump Plays Up American Designer Label

OFF TO THE RACES: Former president Donald Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential run was not a great surprise to many, but the earliness of it provided fodder for both parties to parse. His assessment of his presidency was another matter altogether.

Trump delivered his hourlong remarks Tuesday night standing in front of multiple American flags and a room full of supporters at his Palm Beach, Florida, waterfront estate Mar-a-Lago. While voters, pundits and politicians alike are still mulling over last week’s midterm elections and trying to hammer out plans in a deeply divided country, the future of both parties is already causing great debate. The 76-year-old Trump aims to become the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The former president made a case for his administration and his candidacy as his wife Melania waited in the wings. The former first couple dressed patriotically. Trump wore a navy suit, white shirt, red necktie and an American flag lapel pin. The former first lady was unmissable in a navy and white polka dot blouse, a thin belt — both from Carolina Herrera — and a white pencil skirt from another label. Widely criticized during her husband’s administration for favoring European designers for some key photo ops, Melania appeared to have gotten that message.

The fact that Carolina Herrera is an American company was one of the factors in the decision for her look, and the graphicness of the navy against white polka dots was another. Her stylist Hervé Pierre suggested that look for the announcement. The New York-based creative spent a good stretch of his career at Carolina Herrera, where Wes Gordon now serves as creative director. Although Pierre continues to work with Melania (for whom he designed an inaugural gown), he is also working on interior design projects. Like many small businesses, Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre, the company he cofounded in 2017 with former business partner Nicola Caito, quietly closed during the pandemic.

The Trumps’ attire Tuesday night was considerably more business-like than what they wore to Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. For that occasion, Donald Trump wore a tuxedo and the former FLOTUS donned a Champagne-colored micro-pleated J.Mendel dress. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, wearing a baby blue chiffon Galia Lahav dress reminiscent of one worn by Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief,” was a bit of a scene-stealer at her half-sister’s nuptials. However, Ivanka Trump, who served as a special adviser to her father during his administration, will not be taking a leading role — or any at all — with her father’s 2024 campaign in order to focus on her three children.

This weekend, Felix Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” will play for another presidential offspring, when President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi weds her fiancé Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn. Their wedding will be the 19th one to be held in the history of “the People’s House.” Event planner Bryan Ranelli, who is believed to be the master of ceremonies so to speak, isn’t the only one in overdrive this week. Several industry sources noted that stylists have been covering some ground lining up designer options for the Biden family.