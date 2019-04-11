Donald Trump Jr.’s divorce was signed and sealed seven weeks ago and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle eyed a slew of wedding dresses Thursday afternoon at Mira Zwillinger’s runway show.

Asked the obvious question — whether attending a bridal fashion show is just asking for trouble — Guilfoyle laughed, “I hope good trouble — loads of white trouble.”

As for any hopes of marrying again, she said, “I am a super romantic at heart. I believe in great love, so I always have my heart open and my calendar available.” (But there were no rings in sight. Guilfoyle said, “No rings, not today, not today, yes indeed.”)

The twice-married Guilfoyle had other things on her mind beyond the runway wedding march, including an upcoming Republican rally in Wisconsin. After coupling up last year, the first son and the former Fox commentator joined forces on the campaign trail before the midterm elections, with Guilfoyle attending 70 rallies and at times six states in a day. “I’ve really been able to see the country, which is phenomenal. So I went from an incredible job reporting on American political history to having a front-row seat to American politics and to the people out there and the voters and really understanding what’s going on in the country, which has been incredible.”

As for what will help to bridge the divide or at least get people to try to listen to each other more, Guilfoyle said she hoped to be an integral part of that. She referred to her “hard-working class background” and how her Puerto Rican-born mother came to the States as a young child and her Irish-born father worked in a blacksmith shop before moving to the U.S. “I really understand some of the different parallels and struggles that are going on in the country. Everybody wants to provide for their family, they want their children and their family members to be healthy, and to have economic opportunity that lifts all people up. I want to be part of that message,” Guilfoyle said. “I campaigned across the country for the Job Act and the tax cuts that hopefully provide an economic stimulus and has proved to be so. There is record low unemployment for Hispanic women in the country, all Hispanics, African American — all of the above. I really think we have so much prosperity ahead of us if we can learn to communicate together.”

Trump and his wife Vanessa, who have five children together, separated in the winter and finalized their divorce in late February. Needless to say, the former cohost of “The Five on Fox News” is at ease in political circles. The die-hard Republican was married to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from 2001 through 2006, before his gubernatorial years. After Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003, Guilfoyle served as the city’s first lady from 2004 through 2006, the year the couple divorced. The 50-year-old Guilfoyle also knows the ups and downs of the design world, due to her second marriage to Eric Villency, which ended after three years. They divorced in 2009.

The fashion scene is a familiar one to the former prosecutor and not just because she caught Zang Toi’s runway show with Trump in February. She modeled for Macy’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret and “all the big stores” while in law school to help pay the bills. “I did some amazing stuff actually in bridal magazines as well. Always a bride at heart.”