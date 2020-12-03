VIRTUAL VERSACE: Just when you thought she couldn’t get more iconic, Donatella Versace is ready to get the avatar treatment.

A digitalized alter ego of the Versace chief creative officer, clad in a baroque-print pantsuit accessorized with aviator sunglasses, will be front and center in the immersive experience the Italian luxury house is unveiling at ComplexLand, the virtual destination featuring exclusive merch drops, food partnerships and music performances scheduled for Dec. 7 to 11.

At ComplexLand, the company will debut its “Trigreca” limited edition sneakers. Available in a limited run of 100 items, the chunky-soled style is embellished with ancient Greek fret motifs in a nod to the house’s heritage and rubber-dipped laces.

Versace will lead the audience through the virtual storefront the company is installing as part of the virtual event, interacting with them and unlocking the opportunity to buy a pair of the limited-edition sneakers.

“I am very excited about this project. It is my first time as a virtual identity, and I find it super modern and cool and absolutely in line with the brand aesthetic and current approach,” Versace said. “It was a fun process to develop my virtual alter ego and I very much looking forward to interacting with the other virtual participants at ComplexLand.”

Organized by Complex Networks, the virtual gathering replaces the ComplexCon events of years past and brings together the increasingly complementary worlds of music, fashion, food, and tech. Each attendee will be able to craft his or her own avatar and select the best outfit and sneakers.