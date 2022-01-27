Donatella Versace Stars in Versace Campaign Next to Gigi and Bella Hadid

GIGI, BELLA, DONATELLA: Who can epitomize the Versace attitude better than Donatella Versace herself?

The brand’s chief creative officer stars in the women’s spring 2022 advertising campaign alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid, both regulars at the label’s fashion shows.

The family bond between the Hadid sisters and their close relationship with the designer is at the core of the concept of the campaign, which launched Thursday.

“Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much. They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide,” said the designer, adding that she wanted the campaign to be “a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid in Versace’s spring 2022 advertising campaign. Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace

With her blonde mane styled in waves, Versace appears in the color images laid against a white background and posing between the Hadids for photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who looked at heritage Versace imagery — especially at Richard Avedon’s work for the brand — for inspiration.

While coordinated looks emphasize the connection between the characters, the Hadid sisters also front some shots without the designer, portrayed while sharing a hug dressed in boldly colored latex dresses, or cradling the La Medusa handbags and minibags.

In addition, Versace’s new face Maluma makes a cameo in some of the images alongside the models. As reported, the Colombian singer was tapped as key protagonist of the brand’s men’s advertising campaign, which was unveiled last week.

On that occasion, the designer teased the new campaign on her Instagram account, inviting her 7.5 million followers to guess the name of the new face. Versace replicated the move for this campaign, too, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her on the set as a teaser.

Maluma and the Hadid sisters in Versace’s spring 2022 advertising campaign. Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Courtesy of Versace

This is not the first time Versace appears in an advertising campaign, both for her brand or others. Previously, she made cameos in Versace videos, including for spring 2019 where she tattooed the arm of Bella Hadid with the name of the brand. She also fronted Givenchy’s fall 2015 campaign, when then-creative director Riccardo Tisci invited her to appear in the black-and-white images.