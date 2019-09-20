DONDUP’S NETS: Dondup launched during Milan Fashion Week a new low-impact project called 3-D Stretch Couture in collaboration with Carvico, a leading Italian company specializing in technical textiles.

The 3-D Stretch Couture capsule includes designs made with a recycled nylon fiber recovered from the fishing nets abandoned in the oceans, estimated to total around 640,000 tons. The lineup, shown at the Dondup store in Milan’s Via Spiga, was surprisingly colorful and fun, in a color palette ranging from purple, red, fuchsia and lime to vivid orange, China blue and black and comprised no-iron pantsuits with a sartorial fit, tops and comfortable looking dresses — at times embellished with ruffles.

“We have started a clear path in the respect of our planet, taking concrete steps,” said chairman Matteo Marzotto, praising the modern techniques that allow to transform the discarded nets.

Chief executive officer Matteo Anchisi said 3-D Stretch Couture will be distributed globally and also emphasized Dondup’s increased attention to sustainability and that the capsule is entirely made in Italy.

The project follows that of the brand’s D/Zero sustainable denim initiative. As reported last year, Dondup partnered with the well-respected and innovative Italian Candiani mill to create the D/Zero denim fabric, which employs 50 percent less water and 70 percent less chemicals compared with Candiani’s denim, which is already considered innovative in terms of sustainability.