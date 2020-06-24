KIDS’ STUFF: Dondup has signed a six-year licensing agreement with Italian manufacturer Gimel for the production and worldwide distribution of the brand’s kids collection.

The collaboration between the two companies will kick off with the spring 2021 collection, which will include styles from boys and girls aged 0-14. Gimel was already producing the children’s wear line of Dundup, which in 2018 had taken direct control of the division, launched in 2016.

“This new licensing agreement is the natural extension of a long, successful collaboration between Dondup and Gimel, a company which shares with us important values,” said Dondup chairman Matteo Marzotto, who stressed the sustainable approach of Gimel’s manufacturing processes. “We are a 100 percent Made in Italy brand and our company adopts all the best practices to safeguard our territory and the world. The future must be greener. With the kickoff of the coronavirus emergency, the planet returned to breath, the air pollution levels drastically reduced and the satellite images shows a significant decrease of the atmospheric pollution.”

Dondup’s environmental commitment reached its peak last September, when the brand launched during Milan Fashion Week a low-impact project called 3-D Stretch Couture in collaboration with Carvico, a leading Italian company specializing in technical textiles. This initiative followed the collaboration with Italian Candiani mill to create the D/Zero denim fabric, which employs 50 percent less water and 70 percent less chemicals compared with Candiani’s denim, which is already considered innovative in terms of sustainability.

Gimel produces and distributes the kids collections of a range of fashion labels, including, Elisabetta Franchi, Philosophy, Roberto Cavalli and Versace.