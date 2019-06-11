Fashion, art and film will all receive recognition at the Longhouse Reserve Benefit in East Hampton this summer.

The benefit is to honor Donna Karan with the Leadership Award for her work with the Urban Zen foundation she founded in 2007. Alongside Karan will be filmmaker/artist Julian Schnabel, who will receive the Longhouse Award for his involvement in the arts.

This year’s event will take place July 20 on the Longhouse Reserve’s sculpture garden grounds in the Hamptons. Avant-garde artist, composer and filmmaker Laurie Anderson is slated to give a special performance before the silent auction. Attendees sit down to dinner at 8 p.m. and are treated to an after party at 10.

Guests who attend the benefit are also invited to check out a screening of the film for which Schnabel is best known, “At Eternity’s Gate” starring Willem Defoe, on July 3. Defoe’s performance in the movie earned him an Oscar nomination.

Karan’s daughter Gabby Karan De Felice and her husband Gianpaolo De Felice are both honorary chairs of Longhouse Reserve.

More From the Eye:

Francesca Carpanini on Her Broadway Breakout in ‘All My Sons’

Working on New Music, Playing Their First American Tour — It’s All Part of Calpurnia’s Growth Plan

London Celebrates Artist Faith Ringgold’s Black Power