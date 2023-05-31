Donna Karan Sets Date for Inaugural ‘Style for Strength’ Event Supporting U.S. Veterans

Last year, timed to Veterans Day, Donna Karan announced a new initiative in collaboration with Veteran Services USA, cofounded by Cheri Kaufman. Now, several days after Memorial Day, the designer is unveiling the first “Style for Strength: Celebrating Our Heroes” event, set for Monday at Urban Zen in New York.

Karan recruited 18 of her designer peers to repurpose and redesign vintage military clothing, which will be auctioned off during the inaugural event, taking place at Urban Zen’s West Village space. Participating designers include Karan, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Epperson, Erin Beatty, Emily Bode, Collina Strada, Rio Uribe, Bonnie Young, Rebecca Moses, Jonathan Cohen, Kobi, Vanessa Noel, Peter Dundas, Frederick Anderson, Terry Singh and Banna.

The evening will include a cocktail reception and fashion presentation, followed by a live auction of select pieces led by Lydia Fenet. Other looks will be sold via a silent auction, which goes live on Wednesday and closes June 6.

Funds raised through the event will support Veteran Services USA’s “ground-breaking” prescription-free post-traumatic stress treatment, known as Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories.

VSUSA LUCA BABINI

Kenneth Cole for VSUSA LUCA BABINI

Tommy Hilfiger for VSUSA luca babini