Accessories brand Dooney & Bourke is creating a hub for brand-dedicated commerce.

The company today launches an app with the aim to boost brand loyalty and engagement.

It has partnered with PredictSpring, an app developer, and Salesforce on the backend. The app will have weekly drops of exclusive product as well as exclusive offers — a lure that the brand hopes will incentivize repeat use of the app, as well as repeat purchases.

“I think five or six years ago we made a conscious decision to heavily invest in technology that’s well-placed to meet consumers where they want to wear and buy our product,” said Peter Beaugard, head of brand strategy for Dooney & Bourke.

The Dooney & Bourke brand sees about half of the sessions on its web site to occur via mobile traffic. While Millennial consumers have proven a tricky audience to enrapture via an app, Dooney & Bourke says this will not be an issue — as its average consumer is about age 45. The brand sees brisk performance via its Facebook page for this reason.

“I think the differentiating features in the app will provide stickiness to it, and have it be a truly different experience to encourage download and engagement,” said Beaugard. He said that a mark of success would be for app users to make between two and five purchases a year.