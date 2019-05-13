American musician and actress, Doris Day, died Monday at the age of 97.

Day was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the Forties, Fifties and Sixties, starring in movies like “Calamity Jane,” “The Touch of Mink” and “Teacher’s Pet,” alongside actors like Cary Grant and Clark Gable.

After being injured in a car crash at age 13 and losing her shot at a dance career, Day turned to singing and joined a traveling band in 1939 when she was 16 years old. Her voice is what landed her her first movie role: Georgia Garrett in “Romance on the High Seas” in 1948.

In 1976, WWD sat down with Day ahead of the release of her autobiography, “Her Own Story,” where she spoke about her personal life and her unexpected career path. Here, a few memorable quotes from her interview.

On her reputation:

“I really don’t know where I got that ‘goody two shoes’ reputation, unless it was some of those awful movies I made.”

On her many opportunities:

“I’m very grateful for all that’s happened to me. It was supposed to be that way. You do what you have to do in life, but it’s all mapped out for you from the start anyway.”

On her dream career:

“You see I never wanted to have a career. My dream has always been to be married with a husband I love. I ended up working all my life, in the movies, was never home and I’m a rotten cook.”

On being a movie star:

“Getting into movies was a breeze, totally effortless, but it wasn’t my dream at all. I was just making a living.”

On her outlook on life:

“I think we’re all put here on earth to be used and I was used in the right way. And I think the best is yet to come.”

