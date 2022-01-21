‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley Talks Her Unique Style and Family Time

Since joining the popular “Real Housewives” franchise, Dorit Kemsley has cemented herself as one woman to be reckoned with.

From the onset of her first season on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kemsley became known for her bold demeanor and style. She also has her own swimwear line called Beverly Beach, a new collection from her bridal collection with Nektaria and a real estate agency with her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Now filming her sixth season for “RHOBH,” the entrepreneur reflects on her time so far.

“’Housewives’ [has become] such a large part of my life,” Kemsley told WWD. “The entire cast is back and there are some new faces and that’s been really exciting getting to meet and learn more about some very interesting people. It has been a great experience for me and I’ve been able to develop some wonderful friendships that I believe will last a lifetime.”

Starring alongside Kemsley in the upcoming, not to mention highly anticipated, 12th season are Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins.

With her husband, Kemsley shares two kids, a son named Jagger and a daughter named Phoenix.

Like every housewife in the franchise, Kemsley has her own sense of style with luxury designer items and sought-after vintage pieces to make her over-the-top outfits part of her persona.

“My style changes with my mood. I think I’m a blend of edgy, classic. I like to have fun with fashion, and sometimes I feel very bold and I want to really do a full look, head-to-toe,” Kemsley said. “I like to play even with hair and makeup. Then other times, I feel a little bit more low-key, but I like to add my little stamp on things, make it my own.”

One standout characteristic of her looks happens to be her choice of hairstyles, particularly her hair accessories. Who could forget the season nine reunion of “RHOBH” when Kemsley walked in a silver sequin Balmain mini dress complete with her updo adorned with sparkly hair clips? Some clips had words such as “Glam,” “Icon” and “Boss” on them.

“That was a memorable one. It was bold and it was definitely taking a risk, but it just felt right,” Kemsley recalled of her outfit at the 2019 reunion. “I think that’s the beauty of fashion and that’s what I really enjoy. I do it for myself.”

This year, Kemsley is partnering with Amazon for its latest device Amazon Glow, a new interactive projector and video-calling device.

Despite her successes in her career, Kemsley believes family comes first, especially since both her and PK’s families are based out of California. (Kemsley is originally from Connecticut while PK is from England.) During the holidays, PK had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, so he had to self-isolate from his family at their home. “We had a very low-key holiday this year, which was OK,” she said. “I think it’s what we needed as well and we managed to stay connected.”

With much to look forward to this year, such as her new real estate agency in London, another capsule collection with Nektaria and the 12th season of “RHOBH,” Kemsley said, above all, she hopes to prioritize family time.

