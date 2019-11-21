Double RL is going to be popping up in Nashville.

Ralph Lauren on Friday will open a shop for the Western- and workwear-themed collection at 1200 Villa Place in the city’s Edgehill district. It will remain open for 15 months.

The shop, which is intended to be an homage to the music and Western themes of Nashville, will feature turn-of-the-century industrial and haberdashery fixtures along with one-of-a-kind artwork and objects sourced from around the world. It will carry men’s and women’s apparel and accessories along with a selection of vintage product.

The company said it chose Nashville for the shop because the city authentically reflects the brand’s ethos.

To introduce the shop to customers, Double RL will host an opening event on Friday featuring The Lone Bellow and Friends: Langhorne Slim, JD McPherson, Hugh Masterson, Aaron Raitiere and Thad Cockrell. Going forward, it will partner with locals and businesses on activations which will include monthly happy hours featuring local musicians.

Double RL currently operates freestanding stores in SoHo, East Hampton and Williamsburg in New York, and Melrose and Malibu Cross Creek in California. The collection was named after Ralph and Ricky Lauren’s RRL Colorado ranch and introduced in 1993. It offers a mix of selvage denim, vintage apparel and accessories and sportswear with workwear and military roots.