Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

How Donuts Are a Lot Like Fashion, Really

The co-owner of Dough Doughnuts explains why these two sectors aren't so far apart.

Dough created turquoise "X"-shaped doughnuts for
Dough created turquoise "X"-shaped donuts for a recent event for Sarah Jessica Parker's signature wine. Courtesy

DOUGH RAY ME: On the surface, donuts seem to be a pretty straightforward business — selling fresh, colorful and circular confections that appeal to the masses with quick turnarounds. The specialty also sounds somewhat like the fashion industry, as Dough Doughnuts co-owner Steven Klein can attest to.

Having spent years in private label sportswear manufacturing on Seventh Avenue before diving into donuts, he understands the ins and outs of fashion, collaborations and drops. Last month, Dough provided the 100 “X”-shaped turquoise and white donuts for the launch of “Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s wine brand Invivo X, SJP. “What happened was the PR firm called us in a panic — as usual with a lot of these PR firms — to say, ‘Can you do it?’ and I said sure. They gave us two or three days. Then our chefs have to blend the colors with our glazes to match,” Klein said.

Dough also provided a “Happy Birthday” wish to Jimmy Fallon with letter-shaped donuts and donuts for the staff and production team for his late-night talk show. “He’s a sweets person so we sent him donuts and our new cookies. They enjoyed it tremendously, which is great for us.”

Dough is interested in potentially using some IMG talent to promote a protein-packed donut that is still in development. Unfazed that models should be watching their weight instead of gaining weight, Klein said, “Listen, food today is hot. Also, depending on what the product is, celebrities and athletes will partner with something that’s good,” Klein said. “I can also talk to the fashion companies [on their level.] And we make a great presentation.” He added that Dough started making Instagram-friendly donut walls at special events several years ago.

Friendly with Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and Fashion, Klein described him as “a big donut person.” Dismissing the suggestion that that would seem to be a job hazard for an image-maker, who works with legions of professional models, Klein said, “He’s been a fan of ours. Sometimes we will have an event with him or sometimes we’ll do a tasting with his staff.”

Looking to create a Prosecco-flavored donut, Klein connected with Bart, who arranged for a call with Christie Brinkley and her agent. The model helped develop Bellissima Prosecco. “Christie loved the idea. I just need to find the time,” Klein said, adding that a few months ago, Dough created custom yellow donuts for a Vera Wang libation launch. (The designer once said that on the day before shows, her design director’s husband brought in donuts, which became a ritual due to superstition).

The Vera Wang connection led to making three Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey-infused donuts for a special event with Conor McGregor, who has a stake in the company. Dough also sent two boxes of donuts to Kim Kardashian from the “Saturday Night Live” team and designer Alexander Wang before her appearance on the show last year, Klein said.

Lauren B and Jennifer Fisher are two of the jewelry companies that have tapped Dough, too. As is customary with fashion, samples are required for Dough. “We make everybody taste our donuts before we agree to do something so that we’re in the same ballpark,” Klein said.

Even though Klein’s Seventh Avenue experience was rooted in affordable apparel, he speaks the language of fashion and understands the need for speed.

“I work with so many PR firms so that there is a relationship. The minute they have an idea they call us and say, ‘What do you think?’ And I’ll say, ‘OK, how much time are you going to give me?'” Klein said.

An alliance with Tom Ford is high on Dough’s wish list. In an InStyle interview last year, the designer said he eats at least three times a day and he counts donuts as a food group. He also attributed the fact that he has maintained the same weight that he was in his twenties to “the donut diet plan.”

Asked if he had connected with Ford yet, as planned, Klein said, “No, I’m going to work on Tom Ford.”

