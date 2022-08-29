×
Dove Cameron Embraces Bondage Themes With Belted Leather Details and Paco Rabanne Dress at MTV VMAs 2022

The singer-actress performed at the show and received the Best New Artist award.

Dove Cameron wears paco rabbane dress
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
Dove Cameron had a standout gothic moment on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, N.J. The actress-singer donned a black sleeveless gown featuring a Paco Rabanne floral-print skirt and two belts, one around her bust and another accentuating her waist. Cameron paired the spring 2023 look with open-toe black heels. She accessorized with a choker necklace that emphasized the outfit’s bondage themes.

Dove Cameron at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Dove was styled by Marta Del Rio, who has worked with Gwen Stefani, Coi Leray and Billie Eilish.

The musician styled her dark brown hair in braided pigtails and had a bold makeup look that included a dark smoky eye and a dark mauve lip.

Cameron performed for the first time at the VMAs during the pre-show along with Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy. The singer brought her hit “Boyfriend” to the stage, choosing to wear a dark metallic bralette with silk high-waisted pants, a blazer and black stilettos. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail with two pieces left out in the front.

Dove Cameron at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Cameron won the award for Best New Artist, triumphing over Baby Keem, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin and Seventeen.

The musician released her newest single, “Breakfast,” and its music video on Aug. 23, which served as a meaningful tribute to the results of the Roe v. Wade case being overturned recently.

The MTV Video Music Awards honors and recognizes some of music’s most creative and innovative musicians. This year’s ceremony takes place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow at center stage. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo, and more. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles led in nominations

