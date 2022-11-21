Dove Cameron and Tinashe Arrive at American Music Awards Wearing the Same Marc Jacobs Corset Top

The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles brought out all of the A-list stars in their standout fashion looks. Among the celebrities were Dove Cameron and Tinashe, both of whom arrived on the red carpet wearing the same Marc Jacobs top.

Dove Cameron at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cameron, who took home the AMA for New Artist of the Year, wore a Marc Jacobs ensemble that featured a white corset top and a black puffer jacket that was turned into a skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of fingerless black leather gloves and silver pearl drop earrings.

For makeup, she wore black dramatic eyeliner and a rose gold glossy lip. Her black tresses were pulled back into a high ponytail with two braided strands left out to frame her face.

Cameron worked with stylist Marta Del Rio for her AMAs look. Rio has outfitted Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.

Tinashe at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tinashe also chose a look from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection, wearing the same white corset top, but paired it with a low-rise black skirt. She coordinated with black leather gloves.

For accessories, the songstress wore a pair of the brand’s sunglasses, silver chokers and a pair of dangly earrings. Her hair was styled into a series of mini-bun Bantu knots.

For added height, Tinashe slipped into a pair of black ultra-high platform pumps with buckle detailing.

In July, Keke Palmer wore the same Marc Jacobs top for the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Nope,” which was directed by Jordan Peele.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards honored popular artists and albums with new releases from Sept. 24, 2021 to Sept. 22 of this year. TV personality Wayne Brady hosted the ceremony.