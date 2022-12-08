×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Dover Street Market Partners With Marfa to Celebrate ‘A Marfa Christmas With John Waters’

The book will launch with installations at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles on Friday.

A view of 25 Days of Marfmas.
A view of 25 Days of Marfmas. Courtesy shot.

Dover Street Market has teamed up with Marfa to celebrate their new book, “A Marfa Christmas With John Waters.”

Produced by Maroffice, with curation, design and production by Alexandra Gordienko, Julia Monsell and Jodie Hill, and words by Ross Aston, the book features actors and behind-the-scenes collaborators who have worked with the 76-year-old filmmaker over the years and includes shoots and interviews, letters and rare archive imagery. Each interview is housed within a dreamt-up narrative set at one of Waters’ annual Christmas parties, which were iconic and held at his Maryland home. While the event may not be real, the dialogue is meant to all be true to life.

To celebrate the annual U.S. Christmas tour, “A John Waters Christmas,” the book will launch with installations at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles on Friday and remain for the duration of Waters’ tour period. These spaces pay homage to the famed Christmas scene in Waters’ “Female Trouble,” with the addition of a giant cockroach relaxing in front of a TV set watching a Marfilm of Waters opening up presents, shot in Baltimore.

Kathleen Turner in a poster from “A Marfa Christmas With John Waters.”

To coincide with the release of the book, a gift guide of Dover Street Market products will be available online and in-store at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles. Dubbed “25 Days of Marfmas,” each day features gifts such as Prada gloves, Marfa’s “I saw Mummy Kissing Santa’s Ass” T-shirt, a drawing book by David Hochney, a Rose Bakery gift basket, an Alaïa Le Coeur bag, a Play Comme des Garçons striped shirt, and finally on the 25th day, “A Marfa Christmas With John Waters” book. Festive Marfa merchandise including stickers, T-shirts, posters and Christmas cards round out the offering.

The Marfa T-shirt.

