Dover Street Market and Sky High Farm are entering the second chapter of their yearlong project, which includes a series of merchandise collaborations across various industries — streetwear, art, food and fashion.

Timed to Frieze New York, the second chapter launches May 8 and features existing and original artworks provided by 23 visionaries in the artistic community, such as Jeff Koons, Dash Snow Estate, Anicka Yi, Jenny Holzer, Rashid Johnson, The Gordon Parks Foundation, Maurizio Cattelan, Nate Lowman, and Takashi Murakami, on a range of apparel.

Comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, caps and totes, the collection was collaboratively designed by Dan Colen, artist and founder of Sky High Farm, and Alex Dymond, founder of the multidisciplinary Studio Dymond, with technical support by Soba Eshima, and printing executed by Allen Benedikt of 12 Oz. Studio. Along with each artist’s work, each item will be emblazoned with Sky High’s Iconic Moon and Strawberry logo, illustrated by Joana Avillez.

The apparel retails from $40 to $600, with the bulk between $40 and $75.

Production was funded with assistance from Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, 56 Henry, Bortolami Gallery, 47 Canal, Moran Moran, David Zwirner, Blum & Poe, and David Kordansky Gallery.

The Artist Chapter will be sold, starting Saturday, through DSM’s New York and Los Angeles locations, the DSM E-shop and on skyhighfarm.org. Dover Street Market will direct 100 percent of profits back to Sky High Farm, a non-profit organization working in Hudson Valley and New York City to increase access to fresh, nutritious, locally produced food while investing in collaborative long-term solutions for food insecurity.

The Farm has invited American Ballet Theatre and its corps de ballet member Connor Holloway to curate a selection of dancers from its own and neighboring companies to appear in the collection’s campaign photographed by artist Jack Pierson and styled by Dover Street Market’s Jake Levy.

In partnership with Dover Street Market, Gagosian will host an online conversation Thursday at 5 p.m. between Sky High Farm’s Colen, Aimee Meredith Cox, associate professor of anthropology and African American Studies at Yale University and author of the monograph, “Shapeshifters: Black Girls and the Choreography of Citizenship,” and Hank Willis Thomas, conceptual artist and cofounder of For Freedoms. It is moderated by Ora Wise, executive director of Sky High Farm. They will discuss the transformative power of art making, the politics of collaboration and the role of creative expression within social justice movements. People can register at eventbrite.com.

