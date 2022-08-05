David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at Dover Street Market in NYC

Dover Street Market and David Casavant are offering a chance to own pieces worn by Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa and Ye.

On Friday, the American fashion stylist, collector and consultant will release 26 pieces from his archive for sale to the public for the first time at Dover Street Market in New York City.

The pieces, presented in nine looks, include runway items from Prada, Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander and Raf Simons collected over the last 20 years. It includes a Raf Simons Patches bomber jacket from his fall 2000 collection worn by Rihanna to an event, and Lorde on her Billboard cover in 2014, Raf Simons’ “Consumed” tank top worn by Pharrell at the NBA All-Star Game Halftime show in 2018 with N*E*R*D, a Helmut Lang black leather and shearling jacket from the fall 1999 collection, and even Miu Miu men’s cotton striped boxer shorts. Prices range from $150 to $13,000 and the sale will continue until every item is sold out.

“I thought of it as a mix of greatest hits from my archive as well as the specific pieces that create a cohesive story and aesthetic all together,” Casavant said. “I wanted it to be something for the customer to dream about wearing and that helped provide context around each item.”

Casavant wanted the offering to be a mix of generic vintage finds to museum-caliber pieces, as well as items attached to celebrities’ big moments. “I like that there is almost a celebrity memorabilia aspect to buying the piece on top of the fact the item itself is a notable and rare item in fashion history,” he added.

Another look from the David Casavant archive sale at DSMNY. Courtesy Photo

Born in Tennessee, Casavant began collecting vintage pieces at 13 years old. He later moved to London and attended Central Saint Martins. He established his archive in 2013 and released a book titled “David Casavant Archive” in 2018.

Casavant revealed that he had wanted to sell pieces in his archive for some time and partnered with Dover Street Market to sell “in a more intimate way,” he said.

“I wanted to begin small and I wanted to start where you buy them physically in store and not online,” he added. “Having to buy the pieces physically in the store adds a more democratic as well as a more exclusive aspect because you have to actually go there in order to see and buy them. Dover Street Market is the perfect fit for me as they really understood and were excited about the vision. Resale is going to be a staple to stay in fashion and I wanted to be able to provide them with the highest form of what the idea of what resale could be like in their store.”