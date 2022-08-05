×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Beauty

The Ashton Kutcher, PepsiCo-backed Start-up Redefining Hydration Through Scent

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at Dover Street Market in NYC

The stylist and archivist is selling 26 pieces from his collection at DSMNY, including vintage Prada, Helmut Lang and Raf Simons.

David Casavant Archive sale
A look from the David Casavant Archive sale at Dover Street Market New York. Courtesy Photo

Dover Street Market and David Casavant are offering a chance to own pieces worn by Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa and Ye.

On Friday, the American fashion stylist, collector and consultant will release 26 pieces from his archive for sale to the public for the first time at Dover Street Market in New York City.

The pieces, presented in nine looks, include runway items from Prada, Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, Jil Sander and Raf Simons collected over the last 20 years. It includes a Raf Simons Patches bomber jacket from his fall 2000 collection worn by Rihanna to an event, and Lorde on her Billboard cover in 2014, Raf Simons’ “Consumed” tank top worn by Pharrell at the NBA All-Star Game Halftime show in 2018 with N*E*R*D, a Helmut Lang black leather and shearling jacket from the fall 1999 collection, and even Miu Miu men’s cotton striped boxer shorts. Prices range from $150 to $13,000 and the sale will continue until every item is sold out.

Related Galleries

“I thought of it as a mix of greatest hits from my archive as well as the specific pieces that create a cohesive story and aesthetic all together,” Casavant said. “I wanted it to be something for the customer to dream about wearing and that helped provide context around each item.”

Casavant wanted the offering to be a mix of generic vintage finds to museum-caliber pieces, as well as items attached to celebrities’ big moments. “I like that there is almost a celebrity memorabilia aspect to buying the piece on top of the fact the item itself is a notable and rare item in fashion history,” he added.

David Casavant Archive at DSMNY
Another look from the David Casavant archive sale at DSMNY. Courtesy Photo

Born in Tennessee, Casavant began collecting vintage pieces at 13 years old. He later moved to London and attended Central Saint Martins. He established his archive in 2013 and released a book titled “David Casavant Archive” in 2018.

Casavant revealed that he had wanted to sell pieces in his archive for some time and partnered with Dover Street Market to sell “in a more intimate way,” he said.

“I wanted to begin small and I wanted to start where you buy them physically in store and not online,” he added. “Having to buy the pieces physically in the store adds a more democratic as well as a more exclusive aspect because you have to actually go there in order to see and buy them. Dover Street Market is the perfect fit for me as they really understood and were excited about the vision. Resale is going to be a staple to stay in fashion and I wanted to be able to provide them with the highest form of what the idea of what resale could be like in their store.”

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Hot Summer Bags

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

David Casavant Offers Archive Pieces at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad