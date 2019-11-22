Dover Street Market has teamed with Dan Colen, artist and owner of Sky High Farms, the 40-acre Columbia County farm whose mission is to address food security and nutrition in underserved communities.

In an effort to spread the farm’s message and expand its community, Colen has developed a line of clothing and farm goods that will launch at Dover Street Market Los Angeles on Nov. 29 and during New York Fashion Week in February at Dover Street Market New York with special installations.

The capsule is comprised of all vintage-sourced, custom, naturally tie-dyed Ts, hoodies, caps and bandanas and highlight the agendas, slogans and logos of some of the organizations (Feed HV, Food Bank for New York City, the Table at Woodstock, Project Eats, NENY Regional Food Bank) that work with Sky High regularly. Honey, jam, tea, salt, tomatoes, all grown and jarred on Sky High’s 40-acre farm in Hudson Valley, will also be for sale. All items feature illustrations by Joana Avillez. Prices range from $10 to $120, and will also be sold on Dover Street Market’s e-commerce site.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales will go to furthering Sky High’s community and mission of bringing healthy, high quality and fresh food to those without access otherwise.

The installations in L.A. are designed by Dan Colen Studio in partnership with Green River Project’s Aaron Aujla and Ben Bloomstein. They are a repurposing of actual structures used at Sky High, including the vegetable wash station, chicken roost and tool rack, along with bales of hay.

During NYFW, the collection will launch with an accompanying installation and a panel discussion that will bring members of the farm’s community and network together on the issue of how to sustainably and holistically help those people who suffer from a lack of access to healthy and nutritious food options.

Founded in 2011, Sky High Farm’s mission is to address food access and nutrition through growing and harvesting nutritious produce and meat exclusively for donation and distribution to the underserved in New York State through partnerships with local, regional and urban food banks and pantries.

Dover Street Market was conceived by Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons. There are seven Dover Street Market stores internationally.

For more stories:

At Dover Street Market, New Brands Are Just the Beginning

Dinner Over Lab-grown Diamonds, Sustainability at Dover Street Market Los Angeles

The Originals: Rei Kawakubo

Rei Kawakubo on Newness, The Met in Rare Interview at Noguchi Museum