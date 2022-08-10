EXCLUSIVE: Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Signs With IMG Models

IMG Models has signed D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, WWD has learned exclusively.

The 20-year-old Canadian actor, who was recently featured on GQ Hype, is best known for his role as Bear Smallhill in the FX on Hulu comedy-drama “Reservation Dogs.”

The modeling agency will help build his portfolio in fashion editorials, as well as fashion and lifestyle endorsements.

“I’m so excited to join the IMG Models family,” Woon-A-Tai said in an exclusive statement. “I look forward to this journey in fashion and to continue using my platform to highlight Indigenous voices and stories.”

Born in Toronto, Woon-A-Tai has Oji-Cree, Chinese-Guyanese and German heritage.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA

He began his career on Canadian television, appearing on Family Channel series “Holly Hobbie,” and later “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Creeped Out” and “Tribal.” His feature film debut came in Tracey Deer’s “Beans,” winner of the 2021 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

It was in late 2020 that Woon-A-Tai was announced as joining the cast of “Reservation Dogs,” which follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Filmmakers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are behind the project (picked up for season two, airing now), with Woon-A-Tai rising as its breakout star.

Along with an editorial spread in GQ, Woon-A-Tai has been featured in Vogue and Flaunt.