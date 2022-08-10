×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake: A Look Back at a Fashion Maverick

Business

Despite Store Closures, Niche Brands Can Still Make It Big in China

Business

Virgil Abloh to Be Celebrated in Nordstrom’s Latest Pop-up

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Signs With IMG Models

The 20-year-old Canadian actor is best known for his role in “Reservation Dogs.”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA

IMG Models has signed D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, WWD has learned exclusively.

The 20-year-old Canadian actor, who was recently featured on GQ Hype, is best known for his role as Bear Smallhill in the FX on Hulu comedy-drama “Reservation Dogs.”

The modeling agency will help build his portfolio in fashion editorials, as well as fashion and lifestyle endorsements.

“I’m so excited to join the IMG Models family,” Woon-A-Tai said in an exclusive statement. “I look forward to this journey in fashion and to continue using my platform to highlight Indigenous voices and stories.”

Born in Toronto, Woon-A-Tai has Oji-Cree, Chinese-Guyanese and German heritage.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA

He began his career on Canadian television, appearing on Family Channel series “Holly Hobbie,” and later “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Creeped Out” and “Tribal.” His feature film debut came in Tracey Deer’s “Beans,” winner of the 2021 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

It was in late 2020 that Woon-A-Tai was announced as joining the cast of “Reservation Dogs,” which follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Filmmakers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are behind the project (picked up for season two, airing now), with Woon-A-Tai rising as its breakout star.

Along with an editorial spread in GQ, Woon-A-Tai has been featured in Vogue and Flaunt.

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Hot Summer Bags

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Rising Star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai of 'Reservation

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad