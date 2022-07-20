Drake Expands Nocta With New ‘Basketball’ Collection

First came Nocta Golf and now comes Nocta Basketball.

The sportswear program from Drake and Nike unveiled Wednesday their first Nocta Basketball collection, launching on July 27 on the Nocta and Nike websites. The collection is comprised of sportswear apparel like engineered-knit jersey, fitted shorts, graphic T-shirts, hoodies and accessories such as socks, arm sleeves, headbands and a basketball.

The Nike swoosh and Nocta logo appear throughout the collection with the phrase “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us” that appeared in past collections and on multicolor thermal T-shirts, single-leg compression tights, a headband and compression sleeve. Prices range from $12 to $120.

Drake and Nike launched Nocta with a collection of apparel, outerwear and accessories like socks and football gloves after first debuting the line in the music video for the song “Laugh Now, Cry Later” in August 2020 alongside collaboration merchandise with Nike for the album “Certified Lover Boy.”

Since the launch, the label introduced a capsule called Cardinal Stock in 2021 and added Nocta Golf in the same year inspired by Drake’s love for the sport and playing the game with his uncle, Stephen Sher, in his formative years.

Earlier this year, they introduced the Nocta Hot Step Air Terra sneaker, the line’s first sneaker, available in a full white color, a triple black colorway and a black and gold style. The brand has since teased different colorways of the style.

Their latest effort, Nocta Basketball, is supported by a campaign featuring two teams arriving at a gym to play in a pickup basketball game.