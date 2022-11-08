×
EXCLUSIVE: Drake, Lenny Kravitz to Perform at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barth

The charity event will be held on Dec. 29.

Drake
Drake Roger Kisby/WWD

POWER DUO: How can you top a live performance by Jennifer Lopez? Lining up a power duo of the likes of Drake and Lenny Kravitz could do.

The two artists will be the special guests and perform at the winter edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala to be held at Emeraude St. Barth on Dec. 29.

This is the winter counterpart of the event the retailer hosts annually in the summer in Capri to raise funds in support of UNICEF’s projects across the globe. For example, this year’s edition collected around 8 million euros to donate to the organization and was the biggest yet in terms of expectations and attendance. The soirée was headlined by a special performance by Lopez, which drew around 900 guests including celebrities Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Casey AffleckJared LetoSpike Lee, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Park, Haim and Ansel Elgort, among many others.

Now it’s Drake’s and Kravitz’s turn to generate the same buzz. Their involvement appears not only to attract fellow celebrities to the gala but also to put the event back in the limelight of social media, following the example set by former performers such as John Legend and Katy Perry, British electronic music band Clean Bandit and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, as well as Rita Ora, Ricky Martin and Ellie Goulding, to name a few.

In particular, the announcement of Drake’s and Kravitz’s attendance builds on a key moment for both artists. Drake and 21 Savage last week released their new joint album “Her Loss,” while Kravitz was presented with CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award Monday night.

Lenny Kravitz

At its second iteration, the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter event will replicate the format’s formula combining music performances with a cocktail reception, a seated dinner and a live auction of exclusive luxury items, art pieces and fancy experiences conducted by Simon de Pury.

Last year’s seminal winter edition was also staged in St. Barth and headlined by Dua Lipa, who performed in front of guests including Dylan Penn, Izabel Goulart, Frida Aasen, Nina Agdal, Daniel Arsham, Bob Sinclar and Kygo, among others. The event raised more than 4 million euros.

“I am honored to announce our second edition of this gala in continuity with our efforts to raise funds to support children in need around the world. Our commitment and perseverance have shown that our union is strong and that we can achieve amazing results. We have been collaborating and working as a family for five years now, united by the same desire and goal,” said Luisa Panconesi , president of LuisaViaRoma’s event committee.

“We are more than grateful to everyone who has contributed to making this event possible,” echoed UNICEF Italia executive director Paolo Rozera. “Thanks to each and every one of our guests, partners and donors who will show up to make a difference for every child around the world. This incredibly special gala raises funds for UNICEF’s lifesaving work, it will help to defend children’s rights and ensure their education and protection everywhere.”

Mohammed Al Turki, chief executive officer of the event’s founding partner Red Sea Film Foundation, and UNICEF Italia fundraising chairman Tommaso Chiabra also underscored the “concrete impact on thousands of children’s lives” the event has had throughout its six installations so far.

