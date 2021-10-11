×
Draper James and the Hermitage Hotel, Nashville Introduce Custom-Designed Staff Wardrobe

Female staff members will be outfitted in a special edition of Draper James' Loretta dress in "The Hermitage Ditsy Floral" print.

Draper James, The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville
The Loretta dress in "The Hermitage Ditsy Floral" print. Courtesy of Draper James

Draper James and the Hermitage Hotel, Nashville will introduce a new staff wardrobe, custom-designed by Draper James exclusively for the hotel.

As reported last month, Draper James recently added sleepwear, loungewear, home goods and pet products by Lands’ End to its offerings.

As part of the new partnership, female staff members will be outfitted in a special edition of Draper James’ Loretta dress in “The Hermitage Ditsy Floral” print, along with tops inspired by the gathered details and neckline of the Loretta dress. Draper James paired the brand’s signature blazer with a custom pencil skirt and trousers that were designed specifically for the hotel.

Bellmen will be dressed in Draper James suits tailored in a seasonless twill in the brand’s signature Draper James Navy with Ditsy Floral accents, such as ties and pocket squares. Men’s accessories and women’s scarves feature the hotel’s monogram and will be available for purchase at the hotel. The Heritage Loretta Dress will also be available to purchase at the Draper James flagship in Nashville and online at draperjames.com.

“We worked closely with the team at The Hermitage Hotel on a color palette that speaks to the evolution of the hotel’s interior and on a staff wardrobe that represents the perfect mix of new Nashville and heritage Nashville,” said Kathryn Sukey, head of design at Draper James.

The partnership will be toasted with a new afternoon tea service named “Spillin’ Tea with Draper James.” The menu will feature classic Southern food inspired by recipes from Witherspoon’s cookbook, “Whiskey in a Teacup.” Beginning Oct. 22,  guests will be offered tea sandwiches, tarts, scones and desserts and even Whiskey in a Teacup. The tablescapes will incorporate custom linens from the Draper James tabletop collection in “The Hermitage Ditsy Floral” print.

Draper James, The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville
The partnership includes “Spillin Tea with Draper James,” a menu of classic Southern delights. Courtesy of Draper James

The Hermitage Hotel, which was named a National Historic Landmark in 2020, is currently undergoing a design refresh.

