EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection.

The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.

“You know when you meet people, and you just connect with them right away?” Michele said about the collaboration. “That’s how it is with the PLT team. I’ve been working with them for over a year now and when the idea came up to codesign a collection, I couldn’t say no. Our pieces are sexy, stylish and very on trend. Be proud of who you are and what you have. I can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Draya Michele for PrettyLittleThing. Courtesy

The collection offers crop tops, corsets, miniskirts, bodycon dresses, cargo pants, cropped jackets and more in an earthy color palette of deep oranges, yellows and greens, as well as lighter shades of blue.

Standout looks from the collection include a two-piece black mesh matching set, a blue lace bodycon dress and a ruched orange corset top paired with high-waisted cargo shorts.

Michele first came into the spotlight when she was in the freshman cast of VH1’s reality TV show, “Basketball Wives L.A.” and appeared on the show for four seasons. Since leaving reality TV, Michele has entered the fashion world, launching her swimwear line, Mint Swim, in 2011, and later launching a streetwear brand called Fine Ass Girls and an athleisure brand called Beige & Coco.

PrettyLittleThing frequently teams with high-profile figures for fashion collections. Recently, the company has teamed with La La Anthony and Doja Cat.

The PrettyLittleThing x Draya Michele collection will be available starting Tuesday on the retailer’s website. Prices range from $20 to $68.