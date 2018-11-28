IN A MOST DELIGHTFUL WAY: The release of “Mary Poppins Returns” is still weeks away, but movie fans can start dressing like the character, thanks to Trunk Club.

In what must be one of this holiday season’s more unexpected pairings, Trunk Club and the Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell have teamed to create a collection of looks inspired by the film. Think updated tailored and classic looks like a red beret, pencil skirt, topcoats and newsboy caps. Some of the styles hint at costumes worn by the movie’s leads Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Chicago-based stylist-on-demand service relies on Nordstrom inventory, based on individual style, fit and budgets. Current Trunk Club clients can contact their stylists to request the “Mary Poppins Returns” trunk to get styles inspired by the movie. While Julie Andrews, the star of the 1964 Disney film, may remain the quintessential Mary Poppins character, Trunk Club knows there isn’t a one-and-done solution for movie fans. In keeping with its individualized approach to fashion, stylists will cull a film-inspired selection for each customer.

Shoppers speak with stylists on the phone or in Trunk Club’s messenger app before receiving a digital preview of their Trunk. With a 48-hour window to approve or amend the Trunk preview, consumers will get the goods once approved via UPS in four to six business days. They then have five days to mull over the choices and to decide what to keep and what to return. A $25 styling fee is credited toward purchases, but that amount is waived for Nordstrom cardholders. Returns are free with the included shipping label.

During a Tuesday night event at Trunk Club’s Los Angeles Clubhouse, guests caught a presentation of the Powell-curated looks and saw some memorabilia from “Mary Poppins Returns.” Blunt has been making the media rounds — even appearing on this month’s cover of Vogue, in flight — in advance of the Dec. 19 release. Whether Trunk Club customers start carrying parrot–handled umbrellas remains to be seen.