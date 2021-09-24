×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

"Every day, we are getting closer to our aim of selling 1 billion digital fashion items," said CEO and cofounder of DressX Daria Shapovalova.

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise
DressX founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova. Courtesy

Digital fashion start-up DressX has closed an additional fundraise, bringing the company to a total of $3.3 million in venture funding.

After announcing its last round in July, co-led by the Artemis Fund and Alpha Edison, this additional $1 million in funding comes from partners in the fashion, tech and blockchain industries.

Launched in August 2020, DressX is a retail platform for digital-only clothes, featuring more than 1,000 stock keeping units by 100 designers including Patrick McDowell, Gary James McQueen and the Fabricant and Paskal, as well as DressX private label pieces such as sweatshirts and blazers with galactic artwork inspired by SpaceX and NASA.

The company offers virtual clothing that can be digitally worn by its users in their photos and videos — to be shared across various digital platforms — providing a more eco-friendly alternative to purchasing physical garments.

Related Galleries

On its website and app, purchased digital looks can be custom-fitted by DressX engineers to a digital photo in 24 hours. DressX also offers a subscription model.

“We are are thrilled to invest in DressX. It is a revolutionary start-up, and we are convinced that it will not only create a new movement in the fashion industry but will play a great role in making the world more sustainable,” said Jaroslawa Z. Johnson, president and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund, the fund behind U.Ventures, one of the new investors who participated in the new funding round.

“We are proud to partner with The Artemis Fund, Alpha Edison and all our investors to scale the company. Extremely happy with the fact that we received an additional follow-up investment from U.Ventures and other strategic investors from various industries. Digital fashion industry is moving fast and it’s great to see that more and more stakeholders believe in this new domain that is already changing the fashion industry at a scale. Every day, we are getting closer to our aim of selling 1 billion digital fashion items,” said CEO and cofounder of DressX Daria Shapovalova.

U.Ventures is a venture capital fund established in 2017 to support start-up talent in Ukraine and Moldova. U.Ventures investments, alongside the rest of WNISEF’s portfolio, are managed by Horizon Capital, a regional growth equity firm with more than $1.1 billion in assets.

Based in L.A., DressX was launched by cofounders Natalia Modenova and Shapovalova who came to the sector with 15 years of experience running fashion showrooms and events in Europe, including Kiev Fashion Days.

In August 2021, DressX entered a partnership with NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace Crypto.com, to establish a a new distribution channel to release limited-edition styles to members of the site via a dedicated digital storefront.

“We want to make fashion affordable, inclusive and available to everyone,” she said, predicting that digital fashion will one day be a $1 billion industry. “You can wear one outfit on Google Meet, in a TikTok video and in gaming — we just need to create that link and DressX is here to navigate how the fashion of future will look in all kinds of multiverses.”

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

DressX Announces Additional Fundraise

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad