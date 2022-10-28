×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas

The collaboration coincides with SCCI launching fashion and architecture hubs at London’s Design Museum.

A look seen on Drest featuring pieces from Among Equals and Romance Was Born in partnership with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas
A look seen on Drest featuring pieces from Among Equals and Romance Was Born in partnership with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas. Courtesy

Fashion gaming app Drest has partnered with Sydney’s SCCI: Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas ahead of the Australian cultural institution launching fashion and architecture hubs at London’s Design Museum on Friday.

To coincide with the program, which will see more than 40 Australian designers and thinkers in the fields of fashion, architecture, culture and art sharing ideas and creativity over the coming two weekends, Drest will launch a series of in-app challenges.

A look seen on Drest featuring a Zimmermann dress in partnership with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas
A look seen on Drest featuring a Zimmermann dress in partnership with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas. Courtesy

For the fashion hub launch, Drest offers its players the chance to style the collections of two Australian fashion designers, Among Equals and Romance Was Born.

Related Galleries

The architecture hub launching on Nov. 4 will encourage its players to create a fashion shoot in the featured architects’ project locations, using a dedicated edit of Australian brands, including Zimmermann, Dion Lee, Christopher Esber and Dinosaur Design.

Gene Sherman, founder and director of SCCI, said she is pleased that “one of Australia’s rising fashion labels, Romance Was Born, and one of the Pacific region’s most ingenious artisan-empowering not-for-profits, Among Equals” are highlighted in this collaboration with Drest.

A look seen on Drest featuring pieces from Christopher Esber in partnership with Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas.

“The best of Australian fashion is now, with Drest, at your fingertips,” Sherman said.

Lucy Yeomans, founder and chief brand and product officer of Drest, added that, “We look forward to bringing to our users some fantastic emerging Australian brands to discover and style with, as well as introducing them to some of the country’s most interesting architectural talent.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Hot Summer Bags

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Drest Spotlights Australian Fashion Talents with SCCI

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad