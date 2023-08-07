Copenhagen Fashion Week Offers Gamified Experience With Drest

Drest, the mobile gaming company that enables players to become fashion stylists and brands to appeal to new audiences, has teamed with Copenhagen Fashion Week for a Nordic fashion brands-focused event that runs alongside the physical August edition of the showcase from Monday to Saturday.

Through Drest’s daily style and brand-focused challenges, players are able to experience the fashion week experience from around the world. The daily style challenges invite players to style their avatars for different occasions during the fashion week, like attending runway shows or dinners with influencers.

The brand-focused challenges, meanwhile, highlight labels shown during the fashion week, including Ganni, Remain and Stine Goya, as well as Copenhagen-based talents like Cecilie Bahnsen and Ester Manas. The gameplay aims to introduce their stories and offers hero products to style avatars.

Lucy Yeomans, founder and co-chair of Drest, said Copenhagen Fashion Week is a great fit for the platform as “it’s fun, playful, energetic but with a sustainability message at its core values we wholeheartedly share.”

“Fashion weeks are one of the fashion industry’s biggest highlights, and being able to share experiences such as this with our style-obsessed players, so they can really be a part of these exclusive events, is what Drest is all about,” she added.

A Ganni x Ester Manas look in Drest as part of its partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week. Courtesy of Drest

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer of Copenhagen Fashion Week, noted that she is always exploring new ways to bring the talent of its Nordic fashion community to a wider audience.

“I am excited about the prospects and potential that partnering with Drest will offer, as it will open us into new territory — that of the gaming sphere — and in turn open new doors for opportunity to foster connections in the digital realm. We look forward to exploring how we can build more bridges between the digital and gaming world and Copenhagen Fashion Week,” added Thorsmark.

Drest launched in 2019 as a mobile-only gaming platform for fashion fans, who undertake specific challenges in the metaverse, such as styling a hyper-realistic avatar head-to-toe for the Oscars or taking part in brand-specific competitions.

Community members vote on the styles and the winners level up through the game, winning virtual prizes and other rewards.

A Ganni x Remain look in Drest as part of its partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week. Courtesy of Drest

Its revenue come from customers’ in-game spending, partnerships with brands, and affiliate links. Drest has a partnership with Farfetch which allows players to transform virtual clothing and accessories from the game into real-life purchases.

The company has so far raised 45 million pounds, including the latest 15 million pounds of funding from its long-standing investor, and user growth has been increasing 250 percent year-on-year, according to Drest.